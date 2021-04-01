Left Menu

Dutch couples mark 20th anniversary of world's first same-sex marriages

Twenty years ago, Dutch couple Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker made history when they tied the knot in the world's first legally-recognised same-sex wedding in the Netherlands.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:05 IST
Dutch couples mark 20th anniversary of world's first same-sex marriages
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Twenty years ago, Dutch couple Gert Kasteel and Dolf Pasker made history when they tied the knot in the world's first legally-recognized same-sex wedding in the Netherlands. They were among four gay couples - three male and one female - to be married shortly after midnight by the mayor of Amsterdam on April 1, 2001.

On Thursday, they celebrated their 20th anniversaries in small groups or at home due to COVID-19 social distancing rules that prevented large gatherings. "It's nicer to say to other people 'he's my husband, he's my man'," said Dolf, sitting next to Gert as they flipped through an album of photos and newspaper clippings of the wedding, which made headlines worldwide. "It has helped me to accept myself."

All four gay marriages have passed the test of time. One of the men, Frank Wittebrood, died of a heart attack in 2011 at 55. Those who participated looked back with pride at having made legal history.

"People told me that the Netherlands would be the first and the last country (to pass same-sex marriages), the rest of the world won't follow you," said Henk Krol, a lawmaker who supported the bill when it passed the Dutch parliament in 2000. "Almost 30 countries in the world followed the Dutch example," he said.

Most European Union countries, Britain, the United States, Australia, Mexico and South Africa are among 29 nations to have legalized same-sex marriage since 2001. "I'm very proud that it's possible," said Gert, who before he could complete his sentence had Dolf jump in and finish it: "that we could play a little part of it. We made history."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch parliament to hold no confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte

Opposition parties in the Dutch parliament on Thursday tabled a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is trying to form a new government after March 17 elections.The vote was to take place later in the day, after Rutte appe...

Four including two Central Water Commission officials killed in accident in K'taka

Four people, including two officials of the Central Water Commission, were killed and six others seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two sports utility vehicles on Thursday afternoon in Vijayanagara district, police said.The in...

Jana Small Finance Bank files IPO papers

Jana Small Finance Bank has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to float an initial share-sale.The initial public offer IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of up to 92,53,6...

Ambani security scare: NIA searches hotel, club in Mumbai

The NIA conducted searches at a hotel and a club in south Mumbai on Thursday in connection with its probe into the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis residence and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021