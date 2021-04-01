Left Menu

Mamata dials Bengal guv, alleges TMC supporters not being allowed to cast vote

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:46 IST
Mamata dials Bengal guv, alleges TMC supporters not being allowed to cast vote

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she had dialled Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and a senior Election Commission (EC) official to inform them about certain poll-related issues, but refused to divulge the details.

According to TMC sources, the chief minister had called Dhankhar from a polling booth at Boila in Nandigram constituency, where she is pitted against her protege-turned- adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, and alleged that supporters of her party were not being allowed to cast votes by saffron camp workers.

BJP leaders, however, have denied the charge.

''Yes, I have spoken to the Governor and an EC special observer. I cannot reveal what all I discussed with them,'' Banerjee told reporters after coming out of the polling station.

Dhankhar, confirming that he received a call from Banerjee, said officials concerned have been intimated about the ''issues'' flagged by her.

He also said that necessary steps would be taken to ensure that the rule of law was strictly adhered to.

''Issues flagged @MamataOfficial a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned.....There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law,'' Dhankhar, who had had frequent run-ins with the TMC government since he took charge in 2019, tweeted.

''Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes,'' he posted on the microblogging site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syngenta launches I-CLEAN - Haats to GrAMs project in Varanasi

Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India, April 1 ANIBusinessWire India In what will give the much-needed boost to the rural economy, Syngenta, in the first phase, will be upgrading five rural haats Mandis in Varanasi district under its flagship CSR pr...

Regulating Bitcoin and Crypto is much easier than cash & gold said Adv PM Mishra from Finlaw Associates

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 1 ANIPNN Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon in recent years, although much is still to be learned about this evolving technology. Many concerns and worries are swirling around the technology and i...

Dutch parliament to hold no confidence vote on caretaker PM Rutte

Opposition parties in the Dutch parliament on Thursday tabled a no confidence motion in Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who is trying to form a new government after March 17 elections.The vote was to take place later in the day, after Rutte appe...

Four including two Central Water Commission officials killed in accident in K'taka

Four people, including two officials of the Central Water Commission, were killed and six others seriously injured in a head-on-collision between two sports utility vehicles on Thursday afternoon in Vijayanagara district, police said.The in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021