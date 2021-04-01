Left Menu

SGPC failed to stop Sikhs from converting to Christianity: BJP leader

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:50 IST
SGPC failed to stop Sikhs from converting to Christianity: BJP leader

BJP spokesperson RP Singh hit out at the SGPC on Thursday for passing a resolution against the RSS, saying the SAD-ruled panel failed to stop the conversion of Sikhs into Christianity and it was the Sangh that ran a ''Ghar Wapsi'' programme for the converts.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) General House passed a resolution on Tuesday against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it is attempting to establish a ''Hindu Rashtra'' (Hindu country).

Reacting to the resolution, Singh said, ''The SGPC has miserably failed to stop Sikhs from converting to Christianity in Punjab. To cover up their failure, they keep raising the false bogey of Hindu Rashtra. I challenge the SGPC president to present one case of a Sikh lured by Hindus to convert.'' Himself a Sikh, Singh asked how many times did the SGPC issue statements or act against Sikhs being lured by missionaries to convert and how many converted Sikhs were brought back to the fold of Sikhism.

''Rather, it was the RSS that used to run the 'Ghar Wapsi' campaign and bring converts back to the fold,'' he claimed.

The SGPC, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bibi Jagir Kaur, perhaps for the first time passed a resolution against the RSS, though earlier, office-bearers of the committee had individually given statements against the Sangh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP mandal, zilla parishad territorial constituencies polls to be held on April 8

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Thursday issued the notification for resumption of stalled poll process to the mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies.As per the notification, the election will be held on April ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities surge on factory data, stimulus hopes

Global equity markets surged on Thursday, with U.S. and European benchmark stock indexes setting record highs, on the back of the strongest manufacturing data around the world in decades and a drop in bond yields that lifted big tech shares...

Follow-up probe of virus origins expected - WHO's Tedros

Experts examining the origins of the coronavirus first identified in China will follow up on an initial report released this week but details are still not set, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a ne...

Youth held for rape after 3 year hunt in J-K's Reasi

A 21-year-old man was arrested on charges of rape after a three year hunt in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.Qayoom Hussain was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021