Left Menu

Delhi BJP holds protest demanding rollback of revised excise policy

Delhi BJP leaders on Thursday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the Arvind Kejriwal-led governments revised excise policy and demanded its rollback.Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, said the policy will help clampdown on liquor mafia operating in the national capital.The Delhi government had approved on March 23 a new excise policy which had lowered the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:27 IST
Delhi BJP holds protest demanding rollback of revised excise policy

Delhi BJP leaders on Thursday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's revised excise policy and demanded its rollback.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, said the policy will help clampdown on liquor mafia operating in the national capital.

The Delhi government had approved on March 23 a new excise policy which had lowered the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years. It had also withdrawn the government from running liquor vends in Delhi. According to the government, the move is expected to lead to an annual revenue growth of 20 per cent. Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and other senior leaders of the party offered prayers at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Rajghat, praying for ''good senses'' to prevail so that the excise policy is withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Addressing the protesters at Jantar Mantar, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh alleged that the new excise policy is ''totally anti-people'' and the saffron workers will take to the streets to oppose it. Gupta claimed there are 88 municipal wards with no liquor shops but due to the new policy, alcohol will now be sold there. He said the move to hand over 500 government liquor vends to private parties smacks of a ''scam'' and needs to be thoroughly probed. BJP MP from New Delhi constituency Meenakshi Lekhi accused the Kejriwal government of ''promoting alcoholism'' in the city. The protesters included former Union minister Vijay Goel, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri among others. However, Sisodia said the revised excise policy will ''shut shops of criminals''.

The liquor mafia of Delhi runs about 2,000 illegal shops and steals tax worth around Rs 1,500-2,000 crores. Arvind Kejriwal's new excise policy will end this illegal business, he said in a statement issued on Thursday, In the last two years, the excise department has recovered 7 lakh bottles of illegal liquor from this mafia, arrested around 2,000 people, and closed hundreds of illegal shops. Now their entire business will shut, Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of officials as lockdown tightens

Moldova said on Thursday it was investigating claims that regional officials and their relatives were jumping the queue to obtain COVID-19 vaccines as the government stepped up its fight against the pandemic by introducing nightly curfews.M...

Bulgaria's president calls for new faces ahead of general election

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, urged Bulgarians on Thursday to think carefully before voting in Sundays election, saying the Balkan country needed new faces and ideas. In a televised a...

Ontario to enter third COVID-19 lockdown as cases, hospital rates rise

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter lockdown for at least four weeks on Saturday as COVID-19 cases and hospital intensive care unit occupancy rises, Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday.The third such lockdown in Canadas most populous...

Over 65 lakh people given COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra

Over three lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, which took the number of such beneficiaries in the state to over 65 lakh, an official said.This is the highest vaccination figure Maharashtra has ever achie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021