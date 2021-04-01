Mehbooba condemns killing of cop in attack on BJP leader's residence in Srinagar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of a policeman in an attack on a BJP leader's residence in the Nowgam area of the city here on Thursday, saying gun can never be a solution to any issue.

''We condemn the attack. I have said it before that no solution can be achieved through the gun. The issues can only be addressed through dialogue,'' she told reporters here.

The policeman was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists in an attempted attack on local BJP leader Anwar Ahmad on the city outskirts, police said.

Asked about reports on the resumption of trade between India and Pakistan, Mufti said any confidence-building measure without involving Jammu and Kashmir is futile.

''Any dialogue vis-à-vis trade or peace between India and Pakistan passes through Jammu and Kashmir. If they are talking about trade, they should restore the Muzaffarabad (Uri-Muzaffarabad), Rawalkote (Poonch-Rawalkote) trade (routes).

''Until you include Jammu and Kashmir in the confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan, no talks will be successful,'' the People's Democratic Party (PDP) president said.

