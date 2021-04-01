Left Menu

No hike in municipal taxes in Indore for now

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:48 IST
Following stiff opposition, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday said there would not be any hike in municipal taxes in Indore for the present.

''There won't be a hike in water, property and other taxes in Indore for now,'' Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat told reporters.

Besides opposition Congress, the ruling BJP leaders too were opposed to a hike in taxes in Indore, which is worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the state. PTI HWP LAL KRK KRK

