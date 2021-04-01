No hike in municipal taxes in Indore for now

Following stiff opposition, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday said there would not be any hike in municipal taxes in Indore for the present.

''There won't be a hike in water, property and other taxes in Indore for now,'' Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat told reporters.

Besides opposition Congress, the ruling BJP leaders too were opposed to a hike in taxes in Indore, which is worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the state. PTI HWP LAL KRK KRK

