NDA will emerge as a formidable force in Kerala, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday exuded confidence of forming the next government in West Bengal and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging as a 'formidable force' in Kerala.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 20:10 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda in a press conference in Chennai. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday exuded confidence of forming the next government in West Bengal and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging as a 'formidable force' in Kerala. "In Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of AIADMK, we are forming the government. The signals in the two phases of West Bengal clearly have shown that BJP is heading towards victory. In Assam, we are retaining the government of NDA along with United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). In Puducherry also we are making a clear way of formation of the government. In Kerala, we will be a 'formidable force' to influence the politics there in the coming time. The issues raised by the BJP-NDA has been well appreciated by the people in all these states," Nadda told media persons here at a press conference.

The BJP chief said, "In Kerala, we are coming as a force because Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) have delivered misgovernance. People have started supporting BJP so we will do good in Kerala too." Taking a dig at Congress, he said, "We have been charged as communal but it is actually them (Congress). In Kerala, they are with Muslim League. In Assam, they are with Badruddin. Muslim League never says that they believe in propagating one religion, so who is communal?"

He further said that Congress ignored regional issues so people are following BJP who always prioritizes regional issues. Appreciating its alliance, Nadda said that the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has been successfully implementing programs and policies supported by the Central government.

Nadda during the press conference also paid tribute to the security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack and said, "On my behalf, my party condole the deaths which have taken place of the security personnel. We extend our condolences to the bereaved families and we pray to God to give them (bereaved families) the strength to bear the loss." "Home minister Amit Shah has taken this issue seriously. He has cut-shot his campaign and gone back to Delhi. Suitable actions will be taken by the government," he added.

Elections for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly will be held on April 6 in a single phase while the third phase of elections will take place in West Bengal and Assam on the same day. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

