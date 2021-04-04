Gujaratis trying to capture Bengal by bringing goons from UP, Bihar: Mamata

Launching scathing attacks on the top BJP leadership, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said Gujaratis are trying to capture Bengal by bringing goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Addressing a public meeting in Howrah, Mamata said, "Modi is syndicate 1 and Amit Shah is syndicate 2. They are sending agencies to Abhishek's house, Sudip's house and to the house of Stalin's daughter. They are continuously changing police officers. Gujaratis are trying to capture Bengal by bringing goons from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. We will not allow Bengal to become like Gujarat. BJP tries to create a communal disturbance."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that Rs 18,000 will be given to the farmers of West Bengal once BJP comes to power, Mamata said, "They (BJP) are giving big dialogues about giving money to farmers. I have sent the central government the list (of beneficiaries). Why are not they sending the money? Speaking at a rally in Tarkeshwar, Hooghly on Saturday ahead of the third phase of the state assembly polls, Prime Minister Modi said, "The government that will be formed on May 2 (day of result of Assembly elections) will not only be a double engine government but will also be a government that will give a double and direct benefit. The decision to implement the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers will be taken at the first Cabinet meeting. I will also attend the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony."

TMC and BJP are at loggerheads in the poll-bound West Bengal as the latter is aspiring to form the government by toppling the incumbent. Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. (ANI)

