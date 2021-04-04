Left Menu

Goa ranks 2nd in unemployment, another 'feather in cap' for state govt: Digambar Kamat

Taking a jibe at Pramod Sawant - led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Sunday said that data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) ranking Goa second in unemployment was another feather in the cap for the state government.

LOP Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a jibe at Pramod Sawant - led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Sunday said that data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) ranking Goa second in unemployment was another feather in the cap for the state government. Kamat also said that the BJP government must now stop fooling people and start fulfilling the promises made to the people of Goa

"The directionless BJP government has pushed Goa into financial bankruptcy and economic disaster since grabbing power in 2012. The data released by the CMIE has once again exposed the false claims of the BJP government on employment in the state. This is a tight slap on the face of all those who are doing false propaganda of creating job opportunities for youth in Goa," the LoP said. Kamat further said, "BJP Government has finished the employment opportunities one after the other after grabbing power in 2012. They stopped mining, did not take any pro-active steps to boost tourism, shelved the Goa Vision-2035 Report and also failed to revive the economy."

"The performance report of the BJP Government from 2012 is reflected in the 21 cases of corruption and illegalities ordered for investigation by the former Lokayukta of Goa. Besides this they do not have a single achievement to show," he added. (ANI)

