BJP workers held for attacking TMC supporters, looting valuables in Memari: Police

Five BJP supporters were arrested in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district for allegedly vandalising a TMC office and attacking members of the ruling party, besides looting their houses, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened when BJP supporters were campaigning in Naohati village in the district's Memari police station area on Saturday afternoon with their candidate Bhismadeb Bhattacharya, police said.

Following an argument between TMC and BJP supporters, several houses were vandalised, gold and Rs 2 lakh in cash were allegedly looted from a house, two cars and four bikes were also smashed. A TMC party office in the area was also targetted, police said.

However, the BJP alleged that their supporters were beaten up by TMC workers, and also questioned the ''overactive'' role of the police in the matter.

When presented at the court on Sunday, the chief judicial magistrate sent one of those arrested to two days in police custody and three others to judicial custody till April 9.

It directed the police to admit the fifth person to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital as he suffered fits and sought daily reports about his condition.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that its Kalna candidate Biswajit Kundu was heckled and threatened by TMC ''goons'' when he was campaigning in Omarpur village in the Anukhan panchayat area on Sunday morning.

Kundu said he lodged a complaint about the incident to the Election Commission.

TMC candidate Debaprasad Bag rubbished the charges, saying he faced the ire of the villagers as he has not worked in the area even after being an MLA for ten years.

Kundu, a TMC MLA, joined the BJP ahead of the elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)