Left Menu

People can't expect much from Amarinder Singh: Sukhbir

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying nothing can be expected from a leader who did not care to visit even once the Assembly segment falling in the parliamentary constituency of his wife Preneet Kaur.

PTI | Zirakpur | Updated: 04-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 22:58 IST
People can't expect much from Amarinder Singh: Sukhbir
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying nothing can be expected from a leader who did not care to visit even once the Assembly segment falling in the parliamentary constituency of his wife Preneet Kaur. The SAD leader said this while referring to the Dera Bassi Assembly seats that falls under the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency represented by Preneet Kaur.

Addressing a gathering here, he also claimed that the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-led government had spent Rs 1,256 crore on the development of the Assembly segment. Punjabis cannot expect anything from a chief minister who is not ready to leave his farmhouse to visit a constituency which is on the outskirts of Chandigarh, Badal said. "Amarinder Singh has visited his office only 11 times in four years. This is why the state has gone back on all parameters and all facilities extended to people by former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal have been withdrawn,'' he said. People are suffering with lakhs being taken out of the "aata-daal" and old-age pension scheme even as facilities like free medicines in government hospitals and Sewa Kendras have been closed down, he alleged. He also accused the CM of not acting against Congress leaders who indulged in corrupt practices. Stressing that the SAD will probe all "misdeeds" once it forms the government in the state, Badal said, "We will also order a time-bound inquiry into misappropriation of the MGNREGA funds." "Congress legislators are looting the state exchequer by establishing their own inter-locking tile factories and forcing the state administration to use these for MGNREGA works," he alleged.

Assuring people that the SAD would continue to safeguard their interests, Badal said once their government is formed in the state, they will not allow implementation of the Centre's contentious agricultural laws. He said besides ensuring procurement of foodgrains on the minimum support price, the SAD government will also announce MSP for vegetables, fruits and milk. "Power tariffs for domestic consumption will be halved while Scheduled Castes and Backward Class students will be given free education," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that the CM "mismanaged" the state to such an extent that its debt increased by Rs 1 lakh crore in four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on September 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the September 11 Mem...

UK's Johnson to set out travel plans after vaccine programme takes off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to reopen the economy and eventually relaunch international travel on Monday when he updates the coronavirus roadmap, aided by one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.As much ...

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021