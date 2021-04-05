Cyclist Adil Teli meets J&K LG in Srinagar

Professional Cyclist Adil Teli, who recently broke the Guinness World record of the fastest Kashmir to Kanyakumari journey, on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official spokesperson said.

Teli, from Narbal Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir, met Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.

The 23-year-old pedalled the nearly 3,600 km journey in eight days, one hour and 37 minutes.

The Lt Governor congratulated Teli on his achievement and observed that the feat is not only going to motivate the youth in the UT but across the country, the spokesperson said.

He said, Sinha noted that the administration is taking several initiatives for upgradation of sports infrastructure in the UT through which different platforms and facilities have also been made available.

