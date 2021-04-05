Left Menu

After Deshmukh resigns, BJP demands fair probe into corruption allegations

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday demanded a fair investigation into the allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh and said that those involved must be brought to book.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:05 IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad speaking at a press conferance in Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday demanded a fair investigation into the allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh and said that those involved must be brought to book. "We have been demanding a fair and independent investigation but it cannot be possible by Mumbai police. Because the principal person involved in the case is Home Minister and there cannot be a fair probe done by the police," he said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

"The BJP expects that all the ramifications of this issue ought to be investigated fairly, properly and those involved must be brought to book," he said. "There should an investigation over who was shielding whom and who was encouraging whom", he added.

"I find it interesting that Anil Deshmukh has taken moral responsibility. How about responsibility of CM? Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited the moral responsibility to govern," Prasad said. Slamming the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, the Minister said that being a senior leader he ought to have understood the implications of giving a complete clean chit to Anil Deshmukh.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is a senior political leader of the country. He ought to have understood the implications of giving a complete clean chit to Anil Deshmukh," he said. He also hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said: "I think Mr Uddhav Thav has forfeited the moral authority to govern."

He also said that the MVA government is stuck in two ways --Sachin Waze case and Ugahi (loot). Deshmukh, who is facing allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, has tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today.

The developments come after Bombay High Court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to start a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations against Deshmukh by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognizable offence is found.

The court also stated that Anil Deshmukh is the Home Minister and no impartial probe can be done by the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

