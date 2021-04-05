Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court brings end to Trump Twitter fight

Twitter banned Trump from its service days after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:37 IST
U.S. Supreme Court brings end to Trump Twitter fight
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to a legal fight over former President Donald Trump's effort to block critics from following his now-frozen Twitter account, deciding the dispute was moot and throwing out a lower court's decision that found he had violated constitutional free speech rights.

Trump had appealed after the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded that he had ran afoul of U.S. Constitution's First Amendment by blocking his critics on the social media platform. Trump, a Republican, left office in January, replaced by Democratic President Joe Biden. With Trump no longer president, the justices declined to hear arguments and resolve the case on the merits, tossing out the 2nd Circuit decision.

Throughout his presidency, Trump had regularly used Twitter to promote his agenda and attack detractors. Twitter banned Trump from its service days after a mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot on Jan. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Indias legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is Show Me the Data, ac...

Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advan...

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021