Left Menu

ECI yet decide on deferring Mizoram assembly bypoll: official

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-04-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 22:23 IST
ECI yet decide on deferring Mizoram assembly bypoll: official

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to decide on whether or not to defer the bypoll to the Serchhip assembly seat and counting of votes, as requested by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, churches and opposition parties since both the events fell on days important for Christians, an official said on Monday.

The by-election to the Serchhip constituency in the Christian-majority state was scheduled to be held on April 17, a Saturday, and votes will be counted on May 2 which is a Sunday.

Saturday is a sanctified day for certain Christian denominations in Mizoram especially the Seventh Day Adventist Church which follows the Sabbath, a day of religious observance and abstinence from work. Sunday is also a holy day for Christians.

''The ECI is yet to give response to the appeal to defer dates of polling and counting,'' Mizoram Joint Chief Electoral Officer David Liansanglura Pachuau said.

The poll panel has recently communicated to the CEO seeking information on the number of voters belonging to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in the Serchhip constituency and in the entire state, and the data sought has been sent to the ECI, Pachuau told PTI.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church had earlier said that many voters who are members of it would not be able to exercise their franchise as they observe Sabbath on Saturdays.

Pachuau said that the number of voters belonging to the particular church in Serchhip assembly constituency is estimated to be about 248, which is 1.26 per cent of the total voters in that seat.

Their number in the entire state is 16,845, which is around 1.50 per cent of the voters of Mizoram.

The chief minister, church groups and opposition parties of Mizoram - the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the BJP - have last month urged the ECI to defer the bypoll and counting of votes.

Pachuau said that six candidates are in the fray for the bypoll and arrangements for holding it are more or less complete.

The bypoll to the Serchhip seat was necessitated after the disqualification of incumbent MLA Lalduhoma in November 2020 under the anti-defection law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Indias legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is Show Me the Data, ac...

Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advan...

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021