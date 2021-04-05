NC to hold prayer meetings for speedy recovery of Farooq Abdullah

The National Conference (NC) will hold prayer meetings on Tuesday for the speedy recovery of its president Farooq Abdullah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at SKIMS hospital here, a party spokesperson said on Monday.

The major prayer meeting will be held at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha here at 11 am on Tuesday, he said.

''On the direction of party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, all party units across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will hold prayer meetings for the speedy recovery and well-being of the party president at their respective party headquarters,'' the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Sagar, Baramulla MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, women's wing president Shameema Firdous and others visited SKIMS Soura here to inquire about the well-being of the party president.

They met the family members of the party president there and prayed for Abdullah's speedy recovery.

