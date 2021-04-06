Left Menu

Baseball-Texas Gov. Abbott declines Rangers' first pitch invite amid All-Star Game controversy

Abbott, who is also a Republican, said in an open letter to the Texas Rangers that he would "not participate in an event held by MLB" and that the state would not "seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events." "I was looking forward to (throwing the pitch) - until Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia," Abbott said in his letter.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 00:07 IST
Baseball-Texas Gov. Abbott declines Rangers' first pitch invite amid All-Star Game controversy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he would not throw out the ceremonial opening pitch at the Texas Rangers' home opener Monday, after Major League Baseball (MLB) removed July's All-Star Game from Atlanta in a protest over Georgia's new voting restrictions. MLB's announcement on Friday marked one of the most high-profile reactions after Georgia last month strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.

The voting law, which Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp endorsed, faces legal challenges from civil rights groups and others who say it aims to suppress voting among Black people and other racial minorities, who tend to vote Democratic. Abbott, who is also a Republican, said in an open letter to the Texas Rangers that he would "not participate in an event held by MLB" and that the state would not "seek to host the All-Star Game or any other MLB special events."

"I was looking forward to (throwing the pitch) - until Major League Baseball adopted what has turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia," Abbott said in his letter. "It's shameful that America's pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives."

MLB and the Rangers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Rangers are expected to welcome back fans for their home opener Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the only team in the league to operate at 100% capacity after playing the entirety of last year's regular season to empty stands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Indias legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is Show Me the Data, ac...

Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advan...

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021