Left Menu

BJP demands independent inquiry from EC after EVMs found in TMC candidate's house

There should be full-fledged inquiry in this matter and we are sure that the Election Commission will do a separate and independent inquiry, he said.The EVMs and VVPAT machines were not used in Tuesdays polling and were seized by the poll panel.Meanwhile, BJP candidate from the constituency Chiran Bera alleged that the incident was part of the TMCs plan to rig the election, a charge denied by the ruling party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:31 IST
BJP demands independent inquiry from EC after EVMs found in TMC candidate's house
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Tuesday demanded an independent inquiry from the Election Commission after electronic voting machines (EVMs) and VVPAT machines were found in a TMC leader's house in a constituency in West Bengal's Howrah district.

Four EVMs and a similar number of VVPAT machines were found at the house of the Trinamool Congress leader in Uluberia constituency following which an election official was suspended by the poll body.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a serious matter that a day before the polling EVMs and VVPAT machines were found in the TMC leader's house and were confiscated. ''And this becomes more serious that the machines were brought by a car which was on election duty. There should be full-fledged inquiry in this matter and we are sure that the Election Commission will do a separate and independent inquiry,'' he said.

The EVMs and VVPAT machines were not used in Tuesday's polling and were seized by the poll panel.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from the constituency Chiran Bera alleged that the incident was part of the TMC's plan to rig the election, a charge denied by the ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. calls Iran indirect nuclear talks constructive, potentially useful step

The United States on Tuesday described indirect talks with Iran in Vienna as a constructive, and potentially useful, step toward both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.These discu...

Soccer-United 'made for trophies' and semi-finals not enough, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says his side are made to win trophies and has urged them to hurdle the semi-final barrier in cup competitions to finally get their hands on the silverware which they all crave. The Portuguese ha...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street takes a pause, Treasury yields dip, focus on Fed

U.S. stocks struggled to build on the prior sessions record closing highs and Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors digested recent upbeat data and looked to the Federal Reserve for its economic outlook. Cyclical and small-cap...

UP registers 5,928 fresh COVID cases, 30 deaths in a day

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,924 on Tuesday with 30 more people succumbing to the disease while 5,928 fresh cases in a day pushed the infection tally to 6,39,928.In view of the recent surge in daily coronavirus cases i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021