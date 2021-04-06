Fadnavis writes to Maha CM about unrest over COVID-19 curbs

Fadnavis writes to Maha CM about unrest over COVID-19 curbsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:41 IST
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said there was unrest among people and small businesses over the COVID-19 curbs and the state government should speak to stakeholders again.
In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader said the state government should talk to small businesses and the general public and issue revised guidelines.
''When you spoke to me about the need to impose strict restrictions to check the spread of the virus, we agreed since the lockdown was for two days. But lockdown-like restrictions for the remaining five days of the week has led to unrest among people,'' Fadnavis stated in the letter.
Some groups are on the streets to protest against these curbs, he said, adding that issues of several stake holders hadn't been considered while imposing these restrictions.
''Due to the undeclared lockdown, retailers, small businesses and salons will be affected,'' he said.
It is important to check the pandemic, but at the same time, there shouldn't be a time where a question gets raised about the livelihood of people, the leader of opposition said.
