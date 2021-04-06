Celebrate Ambedkar birth anniversary at home: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to people to observe the 130th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar on April 14 by remaining indoors amid the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Thackeray said the function to be held at the Ambedkar memorial here will be telecast live to avoid crowding.

People should follow COVID appropriate behaviour and observeself discipline as a mark of respect for B R Ambedkar and his ideals, the CM said at a review meeting.

Organisers of the birth anniversary function assured that the guidelines to check the spread of coronavirus will be followed.

