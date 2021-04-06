Hungary to start reopening after reaching 2.5 mln inoculations - PM Orban

Hungary to start reopening after reaching 2.5 mln inoculations - PM OrbanReuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:53 IST
Hungary's businesses and services will begin reopening as it has vaccinated more than a quarter of its 10 million people with at least a first shot, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Facebook on Tuesday.
Orban, who faces an election in a year, is trying to balance measures to tame a huge surge of coronavirus infections and the need to reopen the economy to avoid a second year of deep recession.
