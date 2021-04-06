Left Menu

Hungary to start reopening after reaching 2.5 mln inoculations - PM Orban

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:53 IST
Hungary to start reopening after reaching 2.5 mln inoculations - PM Orban
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary's businesses and services will begin reopening as it has vaccinated more than a quarter of its 10 million people with at least a first shot, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Orban, who faces an election in a year, is trying to balance measures to tame a huge surge of coronavirus infections and the need to reopen the economy to avoid a second year of deep recession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

DUTA asks DU vice chancellor to withdraw GN Saibaba's termination

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday appealed to acting vice chancellor P C Joshi to review and withdraw the termination of assistant professor G N Saibaba.Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College on March 31 terminated ...

Soccer-United 'made for trophies' and semi-finals not enough, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says his side are made to win trophies and has urged them to hurdle the semi-final barrier in cup competitions to finally get their hands on the silverware which they all crave. The Portuguese ha...

UP registers 5,928 fresh COVID cases, 30 deaths in a day

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,924 on Tuesday with 30 more people succumbing to the disease while 5,928 fresh cases in a day pushed the infection tally to 6,39,928.In view of the recent surge in daily coronavirus cases i...

U.S. calls Iran indirect nuclear talks constructive, potentially useful step

The United States on Tuesday described indirect talks with Iran in Vienna as a constructive, and potentially useful, step toward both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago.These discu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021