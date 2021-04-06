Farooq Abdullah getting better, says son Omar

National Conference (NC) president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at SKIMS hospital here, is responding well to treatment and getting better, his son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

The 85-year-old NC president had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30. After initially being in home isolation, he was shifted to the hospital on April 3 for better care.

''My father has asked me to convey his deep gratitude to all our colleagues for these prayers & all the messages he has been receiving. He is responding well to the treatment and is getting better,'' Omar Abdullah said on Twitter.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wished Farooq Abdullah a speedy recovery after the news of his testing positive for the disease came to light.

Earlier, the NC held prayer meetings across Jammu and Kashmir for Farooq Abdullah's speedy recovery and well-being.

