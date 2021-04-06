Left Menu

EU leaders promise new refugee funds, nudge Turkey on rights

"The Commission will soon make a (funding) proposal," von der Leyen told a news conference alongside European Council President Charles Michel. But Turkey must respect the rule of law and adhere to rulings by the European Court of Human Rights, and its withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, aimed at protecting women's rights, had not send the right signal, she added.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:26 IST
EU leaders promise new refugee funds, nudge Turkey on rights

The head of the European Commission said it will make a proposal to Turkey to ensure the flow of funding for refugees that the country hosts, adding that Ankara must however respect human rights and the rule of law. Ursula von der Leyen said following a meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday that Europe was committed to the continuity of such funding, but that rights issues had absolute priority and were "non-negotiable".

Turkey hosts some 4 million refugees, mostly Syrian, and has repeatedly accused the EU of not honouring promises under a 2016 deal under which it was to curb migrant flows to Europe in exchange for financial aid. "The Commission will soon make a (funding) proposal," von der Leyen told a news conference alongside European Council President Charles Michel.

But Turkey must respect the rule of law and adhere to rulings by the European Court of Human Rights, and its withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, aimed at protecting women's rights, had not send the right signal, she added. The EU and the United States have also criticised a move endorsed by Erdogan's allies to shut down Turkey's third biggest party, the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

In a sign of improving ties after months of tensions, EU leaders agreed last month to providing more money for refugees, as well as beginning work on deeper trade - though they warned of sanctions if Ankara restarted energy exploration in disputed waters. Turkey is in dispute with EU members Greece and Cyprus over energy resources and jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean, and tensions flared in August when both Turkish and Greek navy frigates escorted vessels exploring for hydrocarbons there.

Michel said the bloc, which backs Athens, supported the resumption of talks with Ankara over the decades-old dispute. Turkey is an EU candidate country, and last month the EU also opened the door to begin modernising a customs union to allow unhindered bilateral flows of goods and services.

Erdogan has downplayed EU membership in recent years as the bloc has ramped up criticism of Ankara's foreign policy and rights record, and dangled the threat of EU sanctions. Michel said that, if de-escalation continued, the EU would cooperate with Ankara on improving economic ties, supporting refugees and increasing mobility.

"Our engagement will be progressive, proportional and reversible and we hope Turkey will seize this window of opportunity," he said. (Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Brussels and Jonathan Spicer in Istanbul; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Angus MacSwan and John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's move away from fossil fuels threatens 450,000 jobs

By Jack Graham TORONTO, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T hree-quarters of Canadas oil and gas sector workers - 450,000 people - could lose their jobs by 2050, economists said on Tuesday, urging action to ensure they find other types o...

Oxford pauses COVID-19 vaccine study in kids, awaits more data on blood clot issues

The University of Oxford said on Tuesday it had paused a small UK trial testing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children and teenagers, as it waits for more data on rare blood clotting issues in adults who received...

DUTA asks DU vice chancellor to withdraw GN Saibaba's termination

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday appealed to acting vice chancellor P C Joshi to review and withdraw the termination of assistant professor G N Saibaba.Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College on March 31 terminated ...

Soccer-United 'made for trophies' and semi-finals not enough, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says his side are made to win trophies and has urged them to hurdle the semi-final barrier in cup competitions to finally get their hands on the silverware which they all crave. The Portuguese ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021