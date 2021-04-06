White House says over 28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available this week

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday more than 28 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available across distribution channels this week in the United States.

Cumulatively over the past three weeks the administration has sent out 90 million doses of the vaccine, Psaki said. Psaki said the Biden administration does not support the idea of a federal mandate requiring Americans to carry vaccination credentials. The mandate has been floated as an idea to make air travel more safe.

“The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential. There will be no federal vaccinations database, and no federal mandate requiring everyone to maintain a single vaccination credential," Psaki said.

