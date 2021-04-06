UP CM hoists BJP flag at party’s HQ on its 41st foundation day

UP CM hoists BJP flag at party’s HQ on its 41st foundation dayPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:36 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unfurled the Bharatiya Janata Party flag at the party headquarters on the occasion of its 41st foundation day.
The party's flag hoisting programme was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, general secretary (organisation) besides several other party leaders and workers.
With the hoisting of the party's flag, the chief minister also kicked off several programmes across the state to celebrate the party's foundation day.
During the programme at the party's headquarters, the chief minister also facilitated senior party leaders and workers who had attended the inaugural session of the party in 1980.
On the occasion, a giant LED screen was also put up at the Kushabhau Thackeray auditorium, where party workers and leaders heard the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda.
UP BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said that different programmes were organised in the state from the party headquarter level to booth level.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
I respect PM's chair but sorry to say, Narendra Modi is big liar: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Bishnupur.
'Mahajoth' (grand alliance) of Congress and AIUDF in Assam is in reality a 'Mahajhooth' (grand lies): PM Narendra Modi.
'Didi' talking about 'Duare Sarkar' (govt at doorstep), but she will be shown door on May 2: PM Narendra Modi at election rally in Kanthi.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak.
I want to tell the Congress and DMK, the people of Tamil Nadu are noting everything, they will never tolerate insult to the women of the state: PM Narendra Modi in his poll campaign.