Digvijaya's brother gives memorandum to MP CM at sit-in venue

Senior Congress MLA Laxman Singh on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the venue of his sit-in for COVID-19 awareness here.

Singh, brother of Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, said the memorandum was about the problems related to health facilities and water in Guna district.

He also sat at the venue for a brief period before leaving.

''I have been receiving complaints that anti-COVID 19 vaccine is not available in Guna district. Funds for water supply are available but Panchayats are not doing their job and indulged in corruption. I submitted a memorandum to the chief minister to draw his attention towards these problems,'' Singh told reporters.

He is the MLA from Chachoda Assembly constituency of Guna district.

The CM started his 24-hour ''Swasthya Agrah'' (health request) 'sit-in' at the Minto Hall to spread awareness among people about adhering to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

He is interacting with people online and conducting his official work from the venue.

