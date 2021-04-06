Left Menu

Digvijaya's brother gives memorandum to MP CM at sit-in venue

Senior Congress MLA Laxman Singh on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the venue of his sit-in for COVID-19 awareness here.Singh, brother of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, said the memorandum was about the problems related to health facilities and water in Guna district.He also sat at the venue for a brief period before leaving.I have been receiving complaints that anti-COVID 19 vaccine is not available in Guna district.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:59 IST
Digvijaya's brother gives memorandum to MP CM at sit-in venue

Senior Congress MLA Laxman Singh on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the venue of his sit-in for COVID-19 awareness here.

Singh, brother of Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, said the memorandum was about the problems related to health facilities and water in Guna district.

He also sat at the venue for a brief period before leaving.

''I have been receiving complaints that anti-COVID 19 vaccine is not available in Guna district. Funds for water supply are available but Panchayats are not doing their job and indulged in corruption. I submitted a memorandum to the chief minister to draw his attention towards these problems,'' Singh told reporters.

He is the MLA from Chachoda Assembly constituency of Guna district.

The CM started his 24-hour ''Swasthya Agrah'' (health request) 'sit-in' at the Minto Hall to spread awareness among people about adhering to the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

He is interacting with people online and conducting his official work from the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's move away from fossil fuels threatens 450,000 jobs

By Jack Graham TORONTO, April 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - T hree-quarters of Canadas oil and gas sector workers - 450,000 people - could lose their jobs by 2050, economists said on Tuesday, urging action to ensure they find other types o...

Oxford pauses COVID-19 vaccine study in kids, awaits more data on blood clot issues

The University of Oxford said on Tuesday it had paused a small UK trial testing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children and teenagers, as it waits for more data on rare blood clotting issues in adults who received...

DUTA asks DU vice chancellor to withdraw GN Saibaba's termination

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA on Tuesday appealed to acting vice chancellor P C Joshi to review and withdraw the termination of assistant professor G N Saibaba.Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College on March 31 terminated ...

Soccer-United 'made for trophies' and semi-finals not enough, says Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says his side are made to win trophies and has urged them to hurdle the semi-final barrier in cup competitions to finally get their hands on the silverware which they all crave. The Portuguese ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021