Left Menu

Malaysia ex-PM Najib served with bankruptcy notice over $400 mln tax bill

Last year, a Malaysian court ordered Najib to settle 1.69 billion ringgit ($409.80 million) in unpaid taxes accumulated between 2011 and 2017 while he was still in office, including penalties and interest. Najib, in a Facebook post late Tuesday, said officials from the Inland Revenue Board had issued a bankruptcy notice to him over the unpaid tax bill on Monday, shortly after his appeal hearing.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 07-04-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 09:07 IST
Malaysia ex-PM Najib served with bankruptcy notice over $400 mln tax bill

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has been served with a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay more than $400 million in unpaid taxes, a move that the ex-premier described as an attempt to destroy his political career. Najib, who lost a historic election in 2018, is facing dozens of corruption and money laundering charges over the suspected theft of billions of dollars from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund he co-founded.

He has denied wrongdoing and on Monday launched a court appeal to set aside his conviction and 12-year jail sentence in a 1MDB-related case. Last year, a Malaysian court ordered Najib to settle 1.69 billion ringgit ($409.80 million) in unpaid taxes accumulated between 2011 and 2017 while he was still in office, including penalties and interest.

Najib, in a Facebook post late Tuesday, said officials from the Inland Revenue Board had issued a bankruptcy notice to him over the unpaid tax bill on Monday, shortly after his appeal hearing. Najib said he believed the timing of the notice was linked to last month's decision by his political party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), to stop cooperating with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government in upcoming elections.

If declared bankrupt, Najib said he would lose his seat as a member of parliament and would not be able to stand as an election candidate. "I will not bow to individuals who abuse the laws of this country to oppress me on the basis of politics and greed to cling to power," he said, adding that he had asked his lawyers to obtain a stay order on the notice.

Muhyiddin's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman from the revenue board declined comment. UMNO unexpectedly returned to power last year as part of a coalition that nominated Muhyiddin to become prime minister, after the previous coalition government led by veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad fell apart.

Despite the charges against him, and though he no longer leads UMNO, Najib has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity and maintains an active social media presence, particularly on Facebook where he has over 4 million followers, more than any other Malaysian politician. ($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021