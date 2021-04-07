TN records 72.78 percent polling: EC

Tamil Nadu recorded 72.78 per cent polling to 234 assembly constituencies held on April 6, the Election Commission said.

According to district wise ''close of poll'' data released by the EC here on Wednesday, Karur recorded the highest of 83.92 percent while Chennai saw the lowest turnout of 59.06 per cent.

Ariyalur and Dharmapuri were the other districts where over 80 percent of the voters excercised their franchise while a number of others recorded over 75 per cent polling.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats were held on Tuesday, with 3,998 contestants including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, MNM leader Kamal Haasan and Naam Tamizhar Katchi founder Seeman among others contesting from various seats in a multi-cornered fight.

