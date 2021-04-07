EC transfers three officers to non-election posts in WB

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday transferred three electoral officers to non-election posts in West Bengal which is having eight-phased polls.

The commission wrote to the chief secretary of the state stating that district election officers (DEOs) of Dakshin Dinajpur Nikhil Nirmal, Purba Bardhaman Enaur Rahman and Paschim Bardhman Purnendu Kumar Majhi are being transferred with ''immediate effect.'' The poll-panel stated in the official communication that these officers ''shall not be given any election related posting'' and their joining report (at the new place of posting) should be intimated to it by Thursday 10 am.

These officers have been replaced by C Murugan (IAS 2007 batch), Shilpa Gaurisaria (IAS 2009 batch) and Anurag Shrivastava (IAS 2007 batch), respectively.

These seats will go to polls in the upcoming phases of elections in the state.

West Bengal is having a eight-phase elections for its 294 seat assembly. Three phases of polling have already been completed and the next phase is slated on April 10.

The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2 along with Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

