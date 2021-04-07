Left Menu

Karnataka CM will be replaced after May 2: Yatnal

Setting a new date, senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be replaced anytime after May 2.The former union minister, who has been an open critic of the Chief Minister, claimed many ministers and legislators, who were being forced to go before the media and issue statements in the CMs support, will rise up after April 17.Some say Yediyurappa will be Chief Minister until the sun and moon are there.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:33 IST
Karnataka CM will be replaced after May 2: Yatnal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Setting a new date, senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be replaced anytime after May 2.

The former union minister, who has been an open critic of the Chief Minister, claimed many ministers and legislators, who were being forced to go before the media and issue statements in the CM's support, will ''rise up'' after April 17.

''Some say Yediyurappa will be Chief Minister until the sun and moon are there. How is it possible? If he is CM in 2023 also, is the 75 years (retirement) rule not applicable to him?'' Yatnal asked.

Speaking to reporters here, he said ''it is a great thing that Yediyurappa got a two-year bonus. He should thank the party high command and workers and voluntarily retire after April 17.'' ''After May 2, the change will happen for sure, it may happen any day....it will be someone from North Karnataka (who will become the CM),'' he said, continuing his attack on the 78-year-old Yediyurappa.

April 17 is the date for bypolls to the Belgaum Lok Sabha and Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments. The results will be declared on May 2.

The Bijapur city MLA had predicted Yediyurappa's removal as chief minister several times in the past.

He was earlier slapped with a show-cause notice for repeatedly criticising Yediyurappa and his government.

Stating that the BJP central leadership was aware of all developments in the state, Yatnal, taking a dig at Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra, said ''They (high command) are noticing scams, transfer mafia and how the High Court is blasting the government.'' PTI KSU BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to review EU findings on AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Australia on Thursday ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europes drug regulator of a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting.The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday said it found rare cases of blo...

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021