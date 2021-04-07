World Bank's Malpass says slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Europe is concerning

World Bank's Malpass says slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Europe is concerningReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:38 IST
World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday said the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Europe was concerning and disappointing, and could even weigh on the economic growth forecasts of Germany, Europe's largest economy. Malpass said German officials told members of the Group of 20 major economies that vaccination problems could lead to a "softening of GDP forecasts.
Malpass also said he was very concerned about the current situation facing people in Latin America and the Caribbean, but a strong recovery in the United States could help stimulate demand for products from the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
