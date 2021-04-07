Left Menu

Golf-Boycotts hurt vulnerable citizens, says Masters chairman

Boycotts protesting the introduction of a new Georgia voting law could end up hurting the state's most vulnerable citizens, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said on Wednesday. Speaking at the exclusive club on the eve of the Masters, Ridley indicated that it was full steam ahead for a tournament that is one of men's golf's four major championships, and arguably the most prestigious of all.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:13 IST
Golf-Boycotts hurt vulnerable citizens, says Masters chairman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Boycotts protesting the introduction of a new Georgia voting law could end up hurting the state's most vulnerable citizens, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the exclusive club on the eve of the Masters, Ridley indicated that it was full steam ahead for a tournament that is one of men's golf's four major championships, and arguably the most prestigious of all. "I believe, as does everyone in our organisation, that the right to vote is fundamental in our democratic society," Ridley told a news conference. "Nobody should be disadvantaged in exercising that right.

"We realize that views and opinions on this law differ, and there have been calls for boycotts and other punitive measures. "Unfortunately, those actions often impose the greatest burdens on the most vulnerable in our society. And in this case, that includes our friends and neighbours here in Augusta who are the very focus of the positive difference we are trying to make."

Ridley was speaking after new voting legislation passed by the majority Republican Party in Georgia that critics say is aimed at making it harder for Black people and other minorities to vote. The legislation prompted Major League Baseball to withdraw this year's All Star Game from Atlanta, but Ridley indicated it would be business as usual at the Masters, citing the club's commitment to helping the local community.

Ridley would not be drawn on his personal opinion of the new law. "I don't think that my opinion on this legislation should shape the discussion," he said.

"I think there's a resolution, and I think that resolution is going to be based on people working together and talking and having constructive dialogue because that's the way our democratic society works. "And while I know you would like or us to make a proclamation on this, I just don't think that is going to be helpful to ultimately reaching a resolution."

Unlike the All Star Game and the NFL Super Bowl, the Masters is played at the same place every year, and moving it away from Augusta would effectively be the end of the tournament. Even United States President Joe Biden, who approved the moving of baseball's All Star Game out of Georgia after the new voting legislation was passed, did not call for the Masters to follow suit.

"I think that's up to the Masters," he told reporters on Tuesday. Augusta National has pumped money into the local community in recent years.

In November it announced a $10 million donation with its corporate partners to help revitalize Augusta's struggling urban neighbourhoods and it gave $2 million to help with coronavirus vaccination efforts in the city. Augusta National does not release details of its membership, but it is believed to have about 300 members.

The club, which opened in 1932, did not have a Black member until 1990, and had no female member until 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia to review EU findings on AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Australia on Thursday ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europes drug regulator of a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting.The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday said it found rare cases of blo...

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021