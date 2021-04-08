PM Modi takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Left Menu

He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 07:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus. He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

''Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today.

Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.

If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in,'' he tweeted. The prime minister also posted a picture of his receiving the jab.

Modi has taken Covaxin, India's homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. Official sources said the two nurses who administered the vaccine to the prime minister on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab. Niveda was also involved in administering him the first shot on March 1.

