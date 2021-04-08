Left Menu

Support for Scottish independence holds up as elections near

The Savanta ComRes poll, however, suggested that the SNP would narrowly fall short of a majority because of Alba splitting the nationalist vote. Under that scenario, the SNP would still be able to run Scotland's semi-autonomous government with support from the Greens, who also back independence.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 19:22 IST
Support for Scottish independence holds up as elections near

Support for Scottish independence appears to be holding up despite a quarrel between politicians that has splintered the nationalist camp in the run-up to elections in May, polls suggested on Thursday. An Opinium poll found that, should a referendum take place now, voters would opt for independence by 51% to 49%, while another poll by Savanta ComRes found those for and against independence tied on 45% with the rest undecided.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is hoping to lead her Scottish National Party (SNP) to outright victory in elections to the Scottish parliament on May 6, which she says would give her a mandate to demand a referendum. The British government opposes that, arguing that the issue was settled in 2014 when Scots voted by 55% to 45% to remain in the United Kingdom. But London may find it harder to block a referendum if the SNP triumphs in May.

Sturgeon's party is up against the Conservatives and Labour, who oppose independence, but also faces a challenge from a new party, Alba, founded by her predecessor as first minister and SNP leader, Alex Salmond. Once powerful allies in the cause of independence, Salmond and Sturgeon have turned against each other in the wake of a scandal in which Salmond was accused of sexual harassment by several women.

The Opinium poll suggested that despite months of negative headlines about the feud, the SNP was on track to win a majority of seats in the Scottish parliament and that Alba was struggling to make a dent. The Savanta ComRes poll, however, suggested that the SNP would narrowly fall short of a majority because of Alba splitting the nationalist vote.

Under that scenario, the SNP would still be able to run Scotland's semi-autonomous government with support from the Greens, who also back independence. But Sturgeon's hand would be weaker in negotiations with London over a potential referendum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

State Dept says Good Friday accord should not become a 'casualty' of Brexit

The United States said on Thursday the Good Friday Agreement protecting peace in Northern Ireland must not become a casualty of Brexit after more than a week of violence fueled in part by frustration among pro-British unionists over post-Br...

Thane: Medical officer caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

A 55-year-old medical officer of the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for passing the tender for supply of ventilators for COVID-19 pati...

U.S. plays down expectations for Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Maha: Ajit addresses rally, BJP says COVID-19 norms violated

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday addressed a large meeting in Pandharpur in Solapur district of Maharashtra ahead of an assembly by- poll there, with the opposition BJP alleging that COVID-19 norms were flouted durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021