UP panchayat poll: BJP nominates rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's wife

The Bharatiya Janata Party's list of candidates for the Zila Panchayat poll in five districts of Uttar Pradesh includes the name of rape convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife, Sangeeta Sengar.

ANI | Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party's list of candidates for the Zila Panchayat poll in five districts of Uttar Pradesh includes the name of rape convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife, Sangeeta Sengar. BJP gave a ticket to Sangeeta Sengar from the Fatehpur Chaurasi Tritaya seat for the post of Zila Panchayat member.

The Unnao district vice president has also been made a candidate from Sikandarpur Sarosi III. The names of the outgoing Zila Panchayat Presidents and former District Presidents were also included in the list of supported candidates.

In December 2019, Sengar was convicted and jailed for life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. In March 2020, a Delhi court here sentenced Sengar along with all other accused in the Unnao rape case to 10 years in prison in connection with the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim's father. (ANI)

