Birthday wishes pour in for U'khand CM on Twitter

Birthday wishes poured in on Twitter for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat as he turned 57 on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'', BJP president JP Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri were among a host of dignitaries who wished him good health on the occasion.

All of them also expressed hope that Uttarakhand will prosper under his leadership.

A ''yagna'' was organised to mark the occasion at the Shraddhanand Bal Vanita Ashram here. The chief minister participated in it and also cut a cake to celebrate his birthday with the children at the ashram.

