Left Menu

Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's wife to contest UP panchayat polls on BJP ticket

Former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengars wife will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on a BJP ticket.The BJP has made her a candidate for the district panchayat member from Ward No. 22 of Fatehpur Chaurasi, according to a list released by state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:49 IST
Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's wife to contest UP panchayat polls on BJP ticket
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on a BJP ticket.

The BJP has made her a candidate for the district panchayat member from Ward No. 22 of Fatehpur Chaurasi, according to a list released by state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Kuldeep Sengar was awarded life sentence by a Delhi court on December 20, 2019, for raping a 17-year-old girl in Unnao. After his conviction, Sengar's membership as an MLA was canceled. Sangeeta had earlier held the post of the district panchayat chairperson. Reacting to her candidature, Samajwadi Party chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury accused the BJP of adopting double standards. "On one hand, it talks about eliminating criminals and on the other, it glorifies them. In the BJP regime, crime cannot be controlled,'' he said. When asked, BJP spokesperson Harishchandra Shrivastava said names of all candidates were recommended by the district unit and were forwarded to the party headquarters through the regional unit. All names were finalized by the organization, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel to take control from German states in pandemic battle

German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to take control from federal states to impose restrictions on regions with high numbers of new coronavirus infections, a government spokeswoman said, in a battle to curb a third wave of the pandemic. Th...

In talks with Indian authorities for 2nd consignment of COVID-19 vaccines: Iran

Iran on Friday said it is in talks with the Indian authorities for expediting the supply of a second consignment of coronavirus vaccines for which it has already made the payment.The Iranian embassy said Iran has already reflected its needs...

Despite loss of husband, little sign Queen Elizabeth will abdicate

Despite the death of her husband Prince Philip, her partner and confidante during a record-breaking reign, there is little chance that 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth will abdicate, royal watchers believe. Philip, Elizabeths husband for more th...

3 wheat procurement centres opened in Delhi, 158 quintals purchased this season: Food Corporation of India

With three centres opened in Delhi for the procurement of wheat, the Food Corporation of India FCI has purchased 158 quintals of wheat from farmers this season, informed Sudhir Kumar, General Manager of the FCI, Delhi Region on Friday. Thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021