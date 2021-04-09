Omar Abdullah tests positive for coronavirus, isolating himself at home
National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but its finally caught up with me.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:27 IST
National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
''For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it's finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I'm completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I'm self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc,'' he said in a tweet. His father Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for coronavirus last week and is now recuperating from the infection. ''I am very grateful to everyone reaching out to me here on Twitter to wish me well. I apologise for not replying individually. For the next few days I'm focusing on beating this virus & will be back here after the battle is won,'' Omar Abdullah added in his tweet. PTI MIJ TIR TIR
