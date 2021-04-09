Mamata alleges Shah trying to incite violence in Bengal

Left Menu

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged Home Minister Amit Shah was trying to incite violence in the state and egging the police to engage in unethical acts.The TTMC supremo advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control Shah, as he may incite riots in the state.I have not seen such a gunda gangster, dangabaaz rioteer home minister in my entire life. Amit Shah is more dangerous than a tiger.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged Home Minister Amit Shah was trying to incite violence in the state and egging the police to engage in unethical acts.

The TTMC supremo advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control Shah, as he may incite riots in the state.

''I have not seen such a `gunda' (gangster), `dangabaaz' (rioteer) home minister in my entire life. Amit Shah is more dangerous than a tiger. People fear to talk to him. I will urge PM Narendra Modi to control Amit Shah first.

He is inciting riots here,'' Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Memari in Purba Bardhaman district.

Accusing Shah of pressuring police to ''engage in all forms of unethical acts'', she described the ongoing assembly elections in the state, as a bid ''to protect the respect of Bengal''.

''This election is to stop people from turning Bengal into another Gjuarat,'' she said.

Banerjee had earlier accused the central police forces of working at the behest of Shah following which the Election Commission show-caused her.

