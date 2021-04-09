Left Menu

Maha CM to hold all-party meet on Saturday to discuss COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:19 IST
Maha CM to hold all-party meet on Saturday to discuss COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold an all-party meeting on April 10 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state, a BJP leader said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said the decision to organise the all-party meeting was taken this afternoon.

''This decision was taken during the meeting held today to decide the postponement of MPSC exams scheduled for Sunday,'' he said.

When asked about the weekend lockdown that comes into force from Friday night, Darekar said the state government should take a decision on financially supporting small businesses.

