Rane slams Thackeray on rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

BJP leader Narayan Rane on Friday blamed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and said he only threatens a lockdown and holds the Centre responsible for the prevailing pandemic situation.

Addressing a press conference, Rane, a Rajya Sabha member, said instead ofpointing fingers at the Centre, Thackeray and other ministers should focus on vaccination and bringing down cases.

Rane said the Shiv Sena-led MVA government is responsible for the deaths of COVID-19 patients in the state, the worst-affected by the pandemic.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, Rane said Thackeray doesnt move out of 'Matoshree (his private residence in suburban Bandra) and only asks people to wash hands and wear masks and threatens a lockdown.'' Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader, said Thackeray speaks of My family, My responsibility (MAV government's campaign against COVID-19), but points fingers at the Centre over the spiralling COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

On April 8, Maharashtra recorded 56,286 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 32,29,547, while 376 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 57,028.

