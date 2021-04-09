CM convenes all-party meet on Covid as UP reports 36 more deaths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday decided to convene an all-party meet next week on the Covid-19 situation in the state which reported 36 more fatalities, raising the death toll due to the pandemic to 9,039.

While the chief minister and Governor Anandiben Patel will meet political leaders on April 11, on the two subsequent days, they will meet mayors and religious leaders to discuss the situation and seek their participation to spread anti-Covid awareness. The state government took the decision as the state reported 9,587 new cases, raising the caseload to 6,63,991.

There are 48,306 active cases while 6,06,646 patients have recovered so far in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Among the active cases, 22,904 people are in home isolation, 835 in private hospitals and the rest undergoing treatment in government hospitals, he said. The state has so far has tested over 3.63 crore samples, including over 1.97 lakh on Thursday.

Over 81 lakh people have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the state. It includes over 69 lakh who have got the first shot and over 11 lakh who have been administered both doses, Prasad said.

Earlier, while taking stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to prioritise the vaccination of targeted groups in Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Moradabad and Saharanpur districts.

He also asked officials to ensure minimum wastage of anti-Covid vaccines during inoculation. Adityanath also asked officials to chalk out an action plan for organising the April 11-14 ''Teeka Utsav'', announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, successfully.

He also sought directed for strict adherence to the anti-Covid protocol, including the use of face masks and following social distancing during the “Teeka Utsav” to be observed from the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule that of Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

The CM also okayed the holding of a three-day programme from April 11, involving leaders and workers of all political parties, mayors and religious leaders for spreading awareness of anti-Covid precautions, dispelling vaccine-hesitancy and other related issues.

Adityanath also said a system should be made under which only 50 per cent of the workers in government and private establishments of Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi and Kanpur cities should come in a day. He asked officials to devise a roster to implement this decision.

