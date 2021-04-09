Left Menu

Congress-alliance candidates from Assam shifted to Jaipur, party fears 'horse trading'

It is the same hotel where Rajasthan Congress MLAs were lodged during a political crisis triggered by the rebellion of party leader Sachin Pilot against CM Ashok Gehlot last year.Around 20 candidates have been shifted to Jaipur from Assam today, said Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:33 IST
Congress-alliance candidates from Assam shifted to Jaipur, party fears 'horse trading'

About 20 candidates of the Congress-led alliance in the Assam Assembly polls were flown to Jaipur on Friday with the party claiming it feared ''horse trading'' by the BJP.

According to sources, most of the candidates belong to the Congress alliance partner All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). They were taken to Hotel Fairmont on the outskirts of Jaipur. It is the same hotel where Rajasthan Congress MLAs were lodged during a political crisis triggered by the rebellion of party leader Sachin Pilot against CM Ashok Gehlot last year.

''Around 20 candidates have been shifted to Jaipur from Assam today,'' said Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi. “The candidates were brought here as a precautionary measure looking at several incidents in the past when the party could not form government due to horse trading by the BJP despite having majority,” another Congress leader said. He said the candidates were shifted to Jaipur so that the BJP could not make any attempt to influence them.

The three-phase Assam Assembly elections concluded on April 6 and the results will be out on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank says to commit $2 bln to vaccines in developing countries by end-April

The World Bank Group will have committed 2 billion in financing by the end of April for COVID-19 vaccine purchases, development and manufacturing in some 40 developing countries, countries on this effort, World Bank Managing Director of Ope...

''Blue wall of silence'' takes hit in Chauvin's murder trial

Police accused of wrongdoing can usually count on the blue wall of silence protection from fellow officers that includes everything from shutting off body cameras to refusing to cooperate with investigators. But thats not the case with Der...

UN chief welcomes IMF and World Bank measures to address COVID-related debt crisis

In a statement issued via his Spokesperson, Antnio Guterres said developing economies had struggled to secure enough financial resources to cope with the onset of the coronavirus crisis, let alone to recover from it.Since the beginning of t...

'How can we not be tense?' Turkey's coronavirus infections soar

The red letters scrolling across the front of Fikret Oluks bus say Stay Home Turkey. But the Istanbul driver said passengers are ignoring rules and overcrowding, sometimes without masks, even as coronavirus infections rocket.Turkey - which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021