Left Menu

Amit Shah holds two roadshows in Bengal;claims BJP is winning 63-68 seats in first three phases

PTI | Jagaddal | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:04 IST
Amit Shah holds two roadshows in Bengal;claims BJP is winning 63-68 seats in first three phases
During roadshow in Madhyamagram in the evening, Shah waved at the crowd from a stage atop a luxury bus which was decked up with flowers and the BJP's poll symbol, lotus. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took part in two colourful roadshows in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, and claimed the BJP is winning 63-68 seats in the first three phases and will get over 200 seats after the final results are declared.

During roadshow in Madhyamagram in the evening, Shah waved at the crowd from a stage atop a luxury bus which was decked up with flowers and the BJP's poll symbol, lotus.

Holding party flags and saffron and green balloons besides flashing torches on mobile phones thousands walked on the Jessore Road.

They chanted slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Amit Shah Zindabad' and 'Ei Trinamool Aar Noy' (Don't want this Trinamool Congress government any more).

As the roadshow ended near Madhyamgram Choumatha, Shah said he was confident that the BJP would come to power with a huge mandate and ''build Sonar Bangla'' (golden Bengal).

He told a reporter of a TV channel during the event, the BJP will get 63-68 seats in the first three phases alone and win over 200 seats after the results of eight-phase polls for the 294-member assembly were declared on May 2.

A total of 91 seats have witnessed voting in the first three phases. The fourth phase of polling is scheduled on Saturday for 44 constituencies.

Rest four phases will be held in April itself and results will be out on May 2 along with that of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.

Shah said BJP will implement the promise of 33 per cent reservation for women in jobs on a priority basis.

In the earlier roadshow at Jagaddal, Shah covered a distance of over a kilometre along Ghoshpara Road in the industrial town, which is part of the Barrackpore industrial belt.

In the ongoing election, the BJP is trying to dethrone the TMC, while the Mamata Banerjee-led party is seeking to return to power for the third time in a row.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Matheran street named after official who helmed garbage plan

The Matheran Municipal Council has named a street after a civic official currently attached to Thane districts Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation for his stellar work when he was part of the former.KDMC Ramdas Kokare had been instrument...

Greek crime journalist shot dead by motorcycle gunmen -police

Two gunmen on a motorbike shot and killed a prominent Greek crime journalist near his home in Athens on Friday, police said.George Karaivaz, a veteran journalist for private broadcaster STAR TV, was well-known to Greek audiences for his cov...

U.S. State Dept sees resumption of Iran working group talks next week

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday that Washington expects working group negotiations on Iran to resume next week, with delegations returning to their capitals currently for consultations.She told a news briefing...

Kashmir blessed with several medicinal herbs: Rijiju

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Kiren Rijiju on Friday said Kashmir is blessed with natural vegetation which includes different varieties of medicinal herbs that are helpful in curing various diseases.Rijiju was speaking during his visit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021