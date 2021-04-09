Amit Shah holds two roadshows in Bengal;claims BJP is winning 63-68 seats in first three phases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took part in two colourful roadshows in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, and claimed the BJP is winning 63-68 seats in the first three phases and will get over 200 seats after the final results are declared.

During roadshow in Madhyamagram in the evening, Shah waved at the crowd from a stage atop a luxury bus which was decked up with flowers and the BJP's poll symbol, lotus.

Holding party flags and saffron and green balloons besides flashing torches on mobile phones thousands walked on the Jessore Road.

They chanted slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Amit Shah Zindabad' and 'Ei Trinamool Aar Noy' (Don't want this Trinamool Congress government any more).

As the roadshow ended near Madhyamgram Choumatha, Shah said he was confident that the BJP would come to power with a huge mandate and ''build Sonar Bangla'' (golden Bengal).

He told a reporter of a TV channel during the event, the BJP will get 63-68 seats in the first three phases alone and win over 200 seats after the results of eight-phase polls for the 294-member assembly were declared on May 2.

A total of 91 seats have witnessed voting in the first three phases. The fourth phase of polling is scheduled on Saturday for 44 constituencies.

Rest four phases will be held in April itself and results will be out on May 2 along with that of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.

Shah said BJP will implement the promise of 33 per cent reservation for women in jobs on a priority basis.

In the earlier roadshow at Jagaddal, Shah covered a distance of over a kilometre along Ghoshpara Road in the industrial town, which is part of the Barrackpore industrial belt.

In the ongoing election, the BJP is trying to dethrone the TMC, while the Mamata Banerjee-led party is seeking to return to power for the third time in a row.

