White House says China's moves around Taiwan 'potentially destabilizing'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 22:50 IST
The White House on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijing's recent actions potentially destabilizing. "We have ... clearly - publicly, privately - expressed our concerns, our growing concerns, about China's aggression toward Taiwan," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"We've seen a concerning increase in PRC military activity in the Taiwan Strait, which we believe is potentially destabilizing," she said when asked if Washington was concerned about a possible Chinese invasion.
