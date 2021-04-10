Left Menu

West Bengal Polls: Four party workers shot dead by Central Forces in Cooch Behar, says TMC

All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday said Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 13:13 IST
West Bengal Polls: Four party workers shot dead by Central Forces in Cooch Behar, says TMC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

All India Trinamool Congress on Saturday said Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers. Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Dola Sen said, "In block 1 of Mathabhanga (Cooch Behar) one TMC worker was killed and three were injured after Central Forces opened fire on them, in Sitalkuchi block, three TMC workers were killed and one was injured."

She added that Central Forces are doing injustice to people and they have crossed limits. "When Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called them out, EC issued her notices," Sen added. Official sources in Cooch Behar said said, "As of now, we have information about the death of four people."

However, TMC MP Derek O'Brien wrote a mail to the Election Commission and said five party workers of a "certain faith" were shot dead by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Cooch Behar. In the mail, O'Brien said, "In booth no. 126, AC Sitalkuchi, five people have been shot dead by the CRPF after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) captured the booth. According to our sources on the ground, all five were AITC party workers belonging to a certain faith."

He called the incident a "grave violation" of the law and the model code of conduct and urge EC to escalate the matter on priority and begin an investigation at the earliest to apprehend the perpetrators. Prior to that, in another mail to EC, O'Brien had alleged that BJP 'goons' were creating a ruckus outside several polling booths in Coochbehar, and asked the EC to take necessary action on the 'recurring issue'.

"It is to bring to your notice that across several booths in the following assembly constituencies (Satalkuchi: Booth no 02, 38, 131, 137, 287, 127; Natalbari: Booth no 241, 176, 177; Tufanganj: Booth no 178, 187; Dinhata: Booth No: 237, 228, 229) in Cooch Behar, the BJP goons are creating a ruckus outside the booth and preventing the TMC agents from entering the booth," he had said. Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Chiefs secure first ever 'golden point' win in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Waikato Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie kicked a 45-metre penalty in extra time to secure a dramatic 26-23 victory at the Otago Highlanders in the first ever golden point win in Super Rugby Aotearoa at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday. ...

India's daily COVID-19 cases rise to record for fifth time this week

Indias daily coronavirus cases on Saturday rose by a record for the fifth time this week and deaths surged to the highest in more than five months, with hospitals and crematoriums overflowing in parts of the country. New cases in the worlds...

Leaking Prashant Kishor's audiotape is BJP's strategy to play mind games, create a wave in Bengal: TMC

The Trinamool Congress TMC termed the leaking of Club House room audio chat of its election strategist Prashant Kishor a strategised mind games of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP to create a wave in favour of the party in poll-bound West Ben...

Army chief Gen Naravane interacts with officers of Bangladesh Army

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Saturday interacted with the officers of Bangladeshs Army and witnessed an operational demonstration by the troops.He also planted a tree in Ramu Cantonment in Coxs Bazar to commemorate the everlasting f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021