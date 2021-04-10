Customs records Kerala Assembly speaker statement in Dollar case

The Customs, probing the dollar smuggling case, recorded the statement of Kerala Assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan at his official residence here, sources said on Saturday.

Customs sleuths reached the Speaker's house on Friday as he had informed the agency that he was unable to reach Kochi due to health related reasons.

''They sought explanation on certain matters with regard to the Dollar scam and spent less than two hours and were satisfied,'' the Speaker's office told PTI.

The Customs had summoned the Speaker thrice to record his statements in connection with the smuggling case, including his travel abroad and other details.

However, the speaker had not appeared before the officials, citing various reasons.

The dollar case relates to the alleged smuggling of USD 1,90,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.30 crore) by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat in Oman PTI RRT UD ROH ROH

