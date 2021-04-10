Left Menu

West Bengal Polls: PM Modi slams TMC for 'insulting' SC community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed TMC for 'insulting' the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of the state.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 15:26 IST
West Bengal Polls: PM Modi slams TMC for 'insulting' SC community
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed TMC for 'insulting' the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of the state. "The thinking of Didi and TMC leaders is coming out in the open. A video is going viral on social media where a leader close to Didi can be seen insulting members of the SC community. She had said that the SC community in Bengal acts like beggars. Didi, such arrogance! Such thinking!" said the Prime Minister while addressing a public meeting in Siliguri.

PM Modi also said that seeing defeat in front of her, Mamata Banerjee's anger against him is growing. "Seeing the affection of the people of Bengal for me, Didi is also angry with the people of Bengal," he added. PM Modi said TMC's 'goons' were not able to 'chhappa votes' this time around and so Mamata Banerjee is angry. "She never presented her report card for 10 years. She should be giving the account of her works, her nephew's works and her goons' works," he said.

He further said that if BJP is voted to power, the Government in Bengal will work on lines of how the central government worked during the COVID lockdown. "The Central government sent thousands of crores to everyone during the lockdown. The BJP government in Bengal will work with the same transparency," said the Prime Minister. The PM said the money of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi that Mamata Banerjee 'withheld' from the farmers of Bengal will also be deposited in their accounts.

He promised the farmers of North Bengal including Siliguri that from the first cabinet meeting of the BJP government in Bengal, decisions will be made in their interests. "We are committed to free the 3Ts--Tea, Tourism, and Timber--from the controls of the mafia. The BJP will work to ensure the IT industry flourishes in this region," the PM said.

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

