Left Menu

West Bengal polls: 4 killed in firing in Cooch Behar, confirms police

At least four people have been killed in firing by Central Forces during polling in the fourth phase in Mathabhanga in Sitalkurchi constituency in Cooch Behar district on Saturday, confirmed police.

ANI | Cooch Behar (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-04-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 16:22 IST
West Bengal polls: 4 killed in firing in Cooch Behar, confirms police
The polling has been stopped at polling station number 126 of Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At least four people have been killed in firing by Central Forces during polling in the fourth phase in Mathabhanga in Sitalkurchi constituency in Cooch Behar district on Saturday, confirmed police. Speaking to the media, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cooch Behar district said, "Till now at least four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village."

He said, "Everything was peaceful till 9:30 am after that a person got fainted who was standing in a queue, his treatment was going on in front of the booth at the same time a rumour was spread that a central security personnel attacked him, following this around 300 or 350 locals gheraoed them, attacked the personnel with handmade weapons and attempted to snatch their rifles. Amid all this the central forces opened fire." Meanwhile, the polling has been stopped at polling station number 126 of Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jalpaiguri Range said, "The situation is under control, the polling is being stopped and further decision on the reopening of polling will be taken by Election Commission." He said the situation is under control, for now, five people got injured due to firing. Four out of them succumbed to death.

Further investigation on the incident is going on, DIG added. Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts -- Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama sends condolences following Prince Philip's death

The Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed condolences on the passing away of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of United Kingdoms Queen Elizabeth.The Buddhist spiritual leader has sent letters addressed to both Queen Elizabeth and...

Guru vs Chela, it will be fun: Ravi Shastri all geared up for Dhoni-Pant clash

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is excited to witness the clash between Chennai Super Kings CSK and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL on Saturday. Newly-appointed Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in his first gam...

Mutants, sluggish vaccine drive, carelessness: Add them and you get Covid surge, say top scientists.

Why are Indias COVID-19 cases flaring up so sharply There are no clear answers but top scientists say the complex interplay of mutant strains, a hugely susceptible population made more vulnerable by elections and other public events and the...

Mamata questions central forces' version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen.

Mamata questions central forces version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar, lack of video footage and injuries to policemen....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021