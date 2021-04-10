Kerala Assembly Speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Sreeramakrishnan said he has tested positive for the infection and was under observation at his official residence here.

He also requested all those who had come in contact with him in recent days to quarantine themselves.

Customs officials had recorded the statement of the speaker in the dollar smuggling case on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy have also tested positive for the virus and have been hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)